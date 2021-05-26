Cancel
Asian Hate Has Been Happening Long Before COVID — Here's How It Happened to Me

By Renny Jiang
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AAPI hate has always existed in the United States. As the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans has drastically risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is suddenly fixated on the discrimination and racism that Asian people experience everyday. Although the pandemic has certainly escalated racist narratives that blame Asian Americans for COVID, these crimes are not isolated incidents. I — as well as hundreds of thousands of Asian people — have been forced to confront racism and discrimination my entire life.

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

IN THIS ARTICLE
