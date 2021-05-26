Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is hitting the campaign trail

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at Union Station in Raleigh, N.C. | Gerry Broome/AP Photo

Doug Emhoff’s portfolio is getting more political.

The second gentleman will be heading to New Mexico to campaign with Democratic congressional candidate Melanie Stansbury ahead of the special election on Tuesday, according to two sources with knowledge of the planning. An administration official says the event will take place on Thursday.

The seat in New Mexico’s 1st District was vacated by Deb Haaland after she was tapped by President Joe Biden to be the Interior secretary. And the trip comes just days after the president endorsed Stansbury in the race. The seat is seen as a safe bet for Democrats — Biden won the district by 23 points in 2020.

“As a scientist and state legislator that works on land, water and community issues, Melanie Stansbury has fought for Albuquerque her entire career,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “I am proud to endorse Melanie for Congress because I know she has the grit and determination to deliver real results for all New Mexicans.”

This won’t be the first political event for Emhoff, who joined DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in March for the latter’s first virtual fundraiser . It is, however, his first campaign event since the November election.

Emhoff is no stranger to the trail. He was a mainstay of Vice President Kamala Harris’ primary bid and did solo events during the general election after she joined the Biden ticket.

Emhoff has spent the vast majority of his time as second gentleman being dispatched by the administration for events dealing with the pandemic, local businesses hit hard by the economic downturn and pushing for the president’s infrastructure plan.