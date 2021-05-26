Cancel
Celebrations

May is Beef Month

By My Favorite Recipes
Storm Lake Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWhen you are raised on a farm, there are no boy or girl jobs, just jobs, and that is something these ladies take pride in. May is Beef Month and we are celebrating with a few of these ladies — cousins Grace and Sami Naberhaus and cousins Skylar Smith and Sydney Hurd. Grace Naberhaus Grace Naberhaus is from Schaller. She […]

