May is Beef Month

Notes: Tropical citrus hops burst from this dry-hopped India Pale Ale. look: 4.5 | smell: 4 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.25. Pours a clear, golden copper in color with half an inch of white foam on top and a good amount of lacing as you drink. Exactly what I would expect an IPA to look like. Aroma is a mixture of tropical fruits, a roasty, buttery malt profile, some herbal earthiness and a hint of floral soapiness. More malty than expected on the nose, but that hints at some complexity. Taste follows the nose quite well. A mixture of hops and grains up front climaxing with a spicy and floral hop bouquet and finishing dry with grapefruit rind on the tongue. The mouthfeel is perfect. Zesty carbonation, medium bodied and a bit chewy. Very drinkable with a slightly higher ABV.