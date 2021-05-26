Cancel
AUDIO: Johanna Rose – “Lunar Eclipse”

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Johanna Rose has a new record out of which they wrote much of while living in a treehouse they built last summer. These songs theme around love and attachment, grieving a past fire with someone else and clinging onto the notion that what you had together will mean something till the end of time. Rose uses the super flower blood moon (AKA the lunar eclipse) as a vehicle for those heartbroken changes that ultimately birth something new and empowered. There’s contributions from vocalist Katie Lyne, string players Steph Lippert and Ernest Brusubardis and Jason Jack, as well as drummer Josh Evert. It’s a poignant album from Johanna Rose about looking in the mirror and carving a home within yourself once more.

Rock Musicjuno.co.uk

DENHAM AUDIO

***B-STOCK: Slight surface marks on the record ***. When it comes to revivalist rave business and rushing bass music mutations, few are quite as accomplished at delivering the goods as Denham Audio. There's naturally plenty to get the heart pumping on his latest EP, from the Peech Boys sampling deep two-step goodness of "Caviar Cocktail", to the icy, windswept ambient soundsacape that is closing cut "A Never Ending Dream of Love". In between you'll find the pumping, warehouse-ready riff on Moby's "Go" that is "Free Your Soul" - we're not sure if it samples the same Angelo Badalamenti theme, but the chords are certainly very similar - and the sub-heavy breakbeat hardcore rush of "Make You Move", where pitched-up female vocal samples and giddy piano riffs catch the ear.
Musicobscuresound.com

Isaac Laurence – “Lost Song (Vigil)”

The consuming, structurally shifting “Lost Song (Vigil)” comes via Isaac Laurence, the fifth track from new album undersomewaves. Per Laurence, the track is “about lost identity.” The track’s opening section and poignant accompanying lyrics — “I was born a wild, shapeless young thing,” — play quaintly, developing quickly into an ensuing series of hooks and clever structural twists. In particular, the “dressed in blue,” and subsequent “calling you,” sections enamor with infectious melodic qualities, as does the Strokes-esque bridge enveloping thereafter. “Lost Song (Vigil)” is a gripping rocker, fully exemplary of Isaac Laurence’s talents as a songwriter, touting a wonderful tendency for upward structural expansion.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

WILLOW announces ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’ + releases “Lipstick”

Today, WILLOW has announced that she will be releasing her new album, lately i feel EVERYTHING, on July 16th via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation. The album is currently available for pre-order here, and features collaboration with Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, and more. In addition, WILLOW has released another new song called “Lipstick,”...
MusicNME

Samia announces new EP ‘Scout’ and shares lead single

Less than a year after releasing her debut album ‘The Baby’, Samia has announced she’ll release a new EP, ‘Scout’, next month. Set for digital release on July 23, the New York singer-songwriter describes her forthcoming, four-song EP as a companion to her debut record. “It feels like a part...
Musicedm.com

Felix Cartal's "Expensive Sounds For Nice People" Occupies a Unique Space in House Music

Felix Cartal has more than earned his title of veteran producer. Since first emerging in 2006, the Vancouver product has become an omnipresent name in electronic music. Last year was a career year for him, releasing an official remix of Anne-Marie and Doja Cat's global hit "To Be Young" and tons of new original music. Today Cartal returns with his fourth studio album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People.
Musiczapgossip.com

The Vaccines announce fifth album Back In Love City

The Vaccines will release their fifth album ‘Back In Love City’ later this year. The ‘If You Wanna’ hitmakers have unveiled the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’ and it’s set to drop on September 10. Frontman Justin Young revealed the collection takes inspiration from his own experiences of a house...
Musicava360.com

Faraon & Iriser - Sweet Harmony #DeepShineRecords

❤Miss DeepShine - You are exactly where you need to be. ????Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissDeepShine/. ???? Turn on notifications to stay updated with new uploads!. Subscribe for daily uploads :) This channel is created to promote and support magnificent producers, photographers and labels' releases. If any producer, label or copyright owner is...
Musicarmadamusic.com

Zack Martino Delivers Third Single Of 2021: ‘Not Enough’ (Feat. Tanya Lacey)

– Zack Martino has been indulging in a bit of mutual flirting with the shuffle dance community since L.A.’s Vanessa Seco graced the music video of his and DYSON’s 2019 single ‘Mood’, and that connection has only strengthened since then. His new single on Amsterdam-, New York- and London-based record label Armada Music, ‘Not Enough’ featuring Tanya Lacey, is not only an incredible track in and of itself, but also comes with a spur-of-the-moment video that shows a group of shuffle dancers cranking out moves to the track during a livestream performance from Zack Martino in New York City.
Musicthisis50.com

Meet Hannah Brooke, A Growing Music Artist

Hannah Brooke is a growing music artist. She is also a model as well as a dancer. This musician started her career firmly by singing on reality TV shows such as X-Factor and became an American Idol. She began her career when she started working on her first single, ‘Pull Up,’ which is releasing this month.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Lunar Octet - Convergence (Summit)

Just in case you thought obscure but influential rock bands were the only ones who waited decades between releases, the Lunar Octet returns with Convergence, its first album in twenty-six years. Though a fixture at home, the band never really caught on outside of its Detroit/Ann Arbor base, and on the evidence of Convergence, it’s a puzzle as to why.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

New music: 5 hot albums that need to be on your radar in July

——— “Blue Banisters,” Lana Del Rey. Del Rey has been on quite a roll over the past 10 years, beginning with the deliriously good major label debut “Born to Die” in 2012 and continuing through such stellar efforts as 2014’s “Ultraviolence” and 2017’s “Lust for Life.” All told, she’s fashioned one of the best pop music catalogs of the last 10 years. And we can’t to hear this new addition — Del Rey’s eighth studio album overall — which quickly follows the March release of “Chemtrails over the Country Club.” “Blue Banisters” is due out July 4.
Musicstaticdive.com

Michael Brondstetter’s Chill New Sunset Silhouette

Michael Brondstetter is a singer/songwriter from sunny Southern California. Based in San Diego, his sound is born of his home state’s history of classic laid back, thought-provoking music. With equal parts Americana, Pop and Rock, he cultivates what is often referred to as the ‘Topanga Valley Sound.’ It’s a vibe established decades ago by artists like Jackson Browne and David Crosby, and it is alive and well in the music of bands like Dawes.
Celebritiesglittermagrocks.com

Doja Cat Drops Teaser for New Single ‘Need to Know’

Superstar Doja Cat teases her upcoming single “Need to Know” with a video clip on Twitter, and fans are getting pumped. The star has stated the release date to be June 11. On June 9, Doja Cat shared a teaser for a new single “Need to Know,” which comes out this Friday. The clip gives off a futuristic theme, with flying spacecrafts and elegantly tall buildings. A possible melody can be heard as the view cuts to a room inside a building where an individual plays video games. Fans immediately got hyped and sprinted to Twitter to share their joy.
MusicFalls Church News-Press

He Wrote ‘Total Eclipse’

In homage to the end of the pandemic for now in the U.S., or part of it at least, renewed explorations into “the first time in 15 months” of doing things resulted for this writer in a brief visit to a karaoke gay bar and the inevitable reprise of one of the most sought after hits since that genre began.
