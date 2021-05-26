AUDIO: Johanna Rose – “Lunar Eclipse”

Singer-songwriter Johanna Rose has a new record out of which they wrote much of while living in a treehouse they built last summer. These songs theme around love and attachment, grieving a past fire with someone else and clinging onto the notion that what you had together will mean something till the end of time. Rose uses the super flower blood moon (AKA the lunar eclipse) as a vehicle for those heartbroken changes that ultimately birth something new and empowered. There’s contributions from vocalist Katie Lyne, string players Steph Lippert and Ernest Brusubardis and Jason Jack, as well as drummer Josh Evert. It’s a poignant album from Johanna Rose about looking in the mirror and carving a home within yourself once more.