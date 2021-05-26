Erik Kratz has provided much needed context, but the Astros’ road to vindication is still long

After news broke of the Astros’ illegal sign-stealing scheme in 2017, the sports world did not hesitate in branding the club as an outcast of despicable cheaters. Such a strong reaction was for the most part understandable. Cheating had existed in baseball for more than a century and stealing signs is perhaps as old as the game itself, but the particular utilization of high tech to relay signs to hitters in real-time with smooth efficiency led to many dubbing the scandal the most egregious in baseball since the 1919 Black Sox.