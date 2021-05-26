Judge orders ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier to begin prison sentence July 9
A judge on Wednesday ordered Graham Spanier, the former Penn State University president, to begin serving a sentence on a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction. Mr. Spanier, 72, will begin serving his sentence — a minimum of two months in jail, followed by two months of house arrest — on July 9. He had been found guilty by a Dauphin County jury in March 2017 of a single misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children by the way he responded to a 2001 complaint that Jerry Sandusky had attacked a boy in a Nittany Lions football team shower that year.www.post-gazette.com