Judge orders ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier to begin prison sentence July 9

A woman from Indiana became the first Capitol rioter to receive her sentence yesterday. At a hearing in D.C. Federal Court, Judge Royce Lamberth said the insurrection was a ‘disgrace’ and forcefully rebuked the ‘utter nonsense’ coming from some Republican lawmakers. He also praised the media for it’s coverage of the assault and pointed out that “Much of the public remains outraged at what occurred.” 49 year old Anna Morgan-Lloyd got six months of probation for trespassing and a $500 fine.