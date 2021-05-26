Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Delivering Your New Diagnostic Test into a Clinical Laboratory

Genetic Engineering News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust about any scientist would say that creating a novel and reproducible method that provides accurate, unambiguous results is a difficult path. Magnify the difficulty with the added task that the methodology needs to be used as a clinical laboratory diagnostic, and many would turn around and walk in the other direction. Thankfully, there are still those intrepid researchers who know they have developed something worthy of navigating the arduous and rapidly evolving regulatory landscape that could ultimately help save lives.

www.genengnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Laboratory#Diagnostic Test#Intrepid#Q A#Validation#Methods#Regulatory Landscape#Dr Wolk#Dr Donna Wolk#Questions#Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Engineeringtechxplore.com

New AI-powered deep learning model to support medical diagnostics

A new deep-learning model can learn to identify diseases from medical scans faster and more accurately, according to new research by a team of University of Alberta computing scientists and the U of A spinoff company MEDO. The breakthrough model is the work of a team of researchers in the Faculty of Science—including the contributions of Pouneh Gorji, a graduate student lost in Flight PS752.
Engineeringtechnologynetworks.com

Indica Labs Partners With Ibex To Deliver AI-Powered Clinical Workflows

Indica Labs and Ibex Medical Analytics have announced an agreement to integrate the Galen™ AI-based cancer diagnostics platform into the HALO AP® digital pathology workflow platform. The HALO AP platform was developed by Indica Labs to address the needs of digital Anatomic Pathology labs. The platform can be fully integrated...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Barbara Bunger, PhD As Vice President, Clinical Development

SANTA FE, N.M., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Barbara Bunger, PhD as Vice President, Clinical Development. In this newly created position, Dr. Bunger will be responsible for designing and executing the clinical development plan to achieve FDA premarket approval (PMA).
CancerNews-Medical.net

New study could improve diagnostic capabilities for life-threatening diseases

Researchers studying how bubbles form and function sent a fully automated, self-contained experiment to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Space X rocket that launched this afternoon. The study, led by Tengfei Luo, a professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Notre Dame,...
Engineeringlabtube.tv

How a Unified Laboratory Management System Streamlines Your Analysis

Shimadzu’s LabSolutions Unified Laboratory Management System (ULMS) provides a single, easy-to-use interface for multiple types of techniques, including HPLC, LC-MS, GC, ICP-MS, FTIR, and UV-Vis. It provides extremely efficient laboratory workflows while still providing the high-level functionality and data management required in today's modern laboratory. The unified platform simplifies training, facilitates better data management, and reduces costs.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Comparing Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) & Its Competitors

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation. Profitability.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
TheStreet

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Transfers Onsite Testing And Screening Of Transgenics Technology To Its Prodigy Subsidiary

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces the transfer of its onsite testing and screening of transgenics technology to Prodigy Textiles, the Company's Vietnam based subsidiary.
Cleveland, OHEurekAlert

CWRU researcher secures $1.2M to develop MS diagnostic tests

CLEVELAND--Case Western Reserve University researcher Farren Briggs was awarded $1.2 million over three years from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) at the National Institutes of Health to identify biomarkers to improve the diagnoses of multiple sclerosis (MS), including the ability to monitor disease activity and progression.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market is expected to reach US$ 13,007.87 Mn by 2027 with Clinical Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Danaher; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.; Abbott; Diatron

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled "Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service, Application, and End User," the market is expected to reach US$ 13,007.87 million by 2027 from US$ 7,252.54 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global hematology analyzers and reagents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
ScienceNature.com

Integrating longitudinal clinical laboratory tests with targeted proteomic and transcriptomic analyses reveal the landscape of host responses in COVID-19

The pathophysiology of coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) involves a multitude of host responses, yet how they unfold during the course of disease progression remains unclear. Here, through integrative analysis of clinical laboratory tests, targeted proteomes, and transcriptomes of 963 patients in Shanghai, we delineate the dynamics of multiple circulatory factors within the first 30 days post-illness onset and during convalescence. We show that hypercortisolemia represents one of the probable causes of acute lymphocytopenia at the onset of severe/critical conditions. Comparison of the transcriptomes of the bronchoalveolar microenvironment and peripheral blood indicates alveolar macrophages, alveolar epithelial cells, and monocytes in lungs as the potential main sources of elevated cytokines mediating systemic immune responses and organ damages. In addition, the transcriptomes of patient blood cells are characterized by distinct gene regulatory networks and alternative splicing events. Our study provides a panorama of the host responses in COVID-19, which may serve as the basis for developing further diagnostics and therapy.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

InterVenn Biosciences Announces Clinical Validation of World’s First Glycoproteomic Diagnostic Test

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- InterVenn Biosciences today announced it has completed clinical and analytical validation in compliance with standards set by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP) of GLORITM, a liquid-biopsy diagnostic test capable of differentiating between malignant and benign female pelvic tumors. This test marks a significant milestone for InterVenn as it seeks to establish its proprietary mass-spectrometry-based, AI-powered technology as a scalable clinical platform capable of efficiently deploying glycoproteomic diagnostic tests for a range of indications.
Cancer360dx.com

Lucid Diagnostics Obtains CE Mark for Esophageal Cancer Molecular Test

NEW YORK ─ Pavmed on Thursday announced that its subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics has obtained the CE mark for the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, enabling its marketing in countries that accept the designation. The EsoGuard molecular diagnostic test is performed on surface esophageal cells collected using Lucid’s EsoCheck Cell Collection Device,...
Sciencekentlive.news

New test could calculate your risk of dying from Covid

New artificial intelligence that scans for heightened blood vessel inflammation could calculate someone’s risk of death from coronavirus and variants, researchers suggest. The technology could be used to tailor treatment and give people the best chance of recovery, according to new research funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Severe...
Marshall County, ALthearabtribune.com

Hospitals partner with Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Marshall Medical Centers announced a new partnership with Mayo Medical Laboratories, which gives the hospital system access to Mayo Clinic’s more than 3,000 laboratory tests in every subspecialty of medicine. In addition, with Mayo Medical serving as its primary reference lab, Marshall Medical’s doctors and staff will be able to...
Pet ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Antech Helps Veterinary Teams Deliver Excellent Pet Care More Efficiently By Advancing Core Diagnostics

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVC Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) booth #1026 —June 6, 2021—Today, Antech Diagnostics announced new data and innovative advances to several core diagnostic tests to help veterinarians find disease faster and more efficiently than traditional diagnostics allow. Published data, field data and technology advances aligned with KOL guidelines demonstrate the value of continual improvement to diagnostics for veterinarians seeking innovative ways to restore pets to good health as quickly as possible.