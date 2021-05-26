Delivering Your New Diagnostic Test into a Clinical Laboratory
Just about any scientist would say that creating a novel and reproducible method that provides accurate, unambiguous results is a difficult path. Magnify the difficulty with the added task that the methodology needs to be used as a clinical laboratory diagnostic, and many would turn around and walk in the other direction. Thankfully, there are still those intrepid researchers who know they have developed something worthy of navigating the arduous and rapidly evolving regulatory landscape that could ultimately help save lives.www.genengnews.com