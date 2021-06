Check out those details below. That is a nice chunk of change. Los Angeles, Calif. – June 9, 2021 – Mythical Games, a next-generation gaming technology studio creating universal gaming ecosystems around playable NFTs, led by industry veterans and former executives from Activision, Oculus, EA and Zynga and a marketplace team of experts from Stubhub and Charles Schwab, today announced a $75 million Series B financing led by WestCap. Also participating in this round are 01 Advisors and Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund, as well as existing investors including Galaxy Digital, Javelin Venture Partners, Alumni Ventures, and Struck Capital. This round brings the total amount raised to $120 million.