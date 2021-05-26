AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA Interest Rate Decision for June

A state of cautious stability dominates the performance of the euro pairs, awaiting the most important event for the Eurozone this week, the monetary policy decisions of the European Central Bank. Since the start of this week's trading, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair has settled in the range of the 1.2165 support level and the 1.2217 resistance level, and it settled around the 1.2177 level at the time of writing the analysis. Today, the European Central Bank led by Lagarde will provide some key guidance regarding monetary policy in the Eurozone over the coming months. With a host of global central banks looking to withdraw the extraordinary support they have provided to their economies during the crisis. How could the ECB's own stances have important implications for the euro?