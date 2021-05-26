AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA Interest Rate Decision for June

Deposit rate to be left unchanged at -0.5%. PEPP purchases to be kept unchanged as 85 billion euros in 3Q. Balance of risks to be skewed to the downside. Going into this event it had been expected (around a couple of weeks ago) that this might be the meeting where the ECB announce bond tapering. However, a flurry for ECB speakers leading up to the blackout period has caused these expectations to subside. The general mood music is that the ECB is going to keep bond purchases as they are. However, there is still a chance of a bullish twist and there is an interesting piece on this from the financial source team.