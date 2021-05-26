Azerbaijan to celebrate 103rd Republic Day

I have written an open letter to the Acting Prime Minister of The Republic of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, the general contents of which were the following:. These days the most urgent issue being discussed amongst all Armenians is the problem regarding the borders of the Republic of Armenia with the Republic of Azerbaijan. What we have presently are the borders inherited from the Soviet days. These borders were drawn on military topographic maps in 1929, which were approved by both parties in 1929 and later reapproved in 1969 by both Armenia and Azerbaijan. It should be noted that even after Stalin’s decision in 1921, to hand over which Nagorno-Karabakh, Qarvachar, Qashatagh and Eastern Syunik were handed to Azerbaijan, the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan were different from what are in the above mentioned “official” maps.