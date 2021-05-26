Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Legislature’s tax bill has Storm Lake facing general fund loss

By Tom Cullen
Storm Lake Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Storm Lake is expected to sustain an $840,000 loss to its general fund over the next six years if Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the Legislature’s sweeping tax bill that passed last week. Finance Manager Brian Oakleaf told The Storm Lake Times the legislation, SF 619, will phase...

www.stormlake.com
State
Iowa State
Storm Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Buena Vista County, IA
Government
City
Storm Lake, IA
County
Buena Vista County, IA
#Legislature#Tax Levy#Tax Bill#Property Taxes#State Funding#The Storm Lake Times#Republican#The American Rescue Plan#The Iowa League Of Cities#Senate#Rolling Hills#Tax Rate Hikes#Tax Rates#Legislation#Federal Stimulus Dollars#Revenue#Counties#City Administration#Debt#Senators
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Emmet County, IAkicdam.com

Emmet County Sees Largest Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 11 a.m. Sunday taking the pandemic total to 399, 466 cases and 6,006 virus-related deaths. Locally, the largest 24-hour increase is in Emmet County with five new cases...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Storm Lake Proud

Proclamation for Storm Lake Proud Beautification Week. WHEREAS, The Mayor and City Council desire to place special emphasis on a clean and beautiful town; and. WHEREAS, a clean environment is conducive to the health and welfare of all citizens; and. WHEREAS, the appearance of Storm Lake reflects the quality of...
Iowa Statestormlakeradio.com

COVID Deaths in Iowa Have Topped 6,000

The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed over six-thousand Iowans have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. 40-percent of the Iowans who've died of Covid were nursing home residents, and about 55-percent of the Covid-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still be collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15-percent last year and Covid will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Storm Lake Proud Clean Up Week 2021 Volunteers

On May 3, 2021, Mayor Porsch issued a Proclamation establishing May 15 through 22, 2021 to a as Storm Lake Proud Clean-Up Week for residential properties in Storm Lake. Beginning on May 15, 2021, many local groups have signed up to participate in cleaning areas of the community. All of their efforts are much appreciated and will enhance the appearance of the city.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

City of Storm Lake already asking for water conservation

The onset of severe drought in Northwest Iowa has prompted the City of Storm Lake to implement “plans for water conservation.”. A press release the city issued on Tuesday said city administration will monitor consumption every week and adjust water conservation measures accordingly. It’s unclear whether the city is considering mandatory measures like the ones it implemented last July and continued into the fall.
Lakeside, IAStorm Lake Times

BV Engineer: Housing plat best served by Lakeside annexation

Water, sewer and road issues among Lakeside, Buena Vista County and the City of Storm Lake are believed to be the principal challenges to a proposed 84-unit housing development south of Bel Air Beach, according to County Engineer Bret Wilkinson. Wilkinson said that the project probably will have to be annexed into Lakeside to accommodate infrastructure development. Lakeside officials said […]
Buena Vista County, IAstormlakeradio.com

Courthouse Property Trees Discussed at Supervisors Meeting

A discussion regarding some trees on the Buena Vista County Courthouse property occurred this week as part of the Board of Supervisors meeting. The tree at the center of the discussion was an evergreen on the south side of the building, west of the main entrance, according to First Deputy to the Auditor Sharon Henkel. The tree has gotten winter desiccation, and has been treated several times by Building and Grounds Superintendent Joe Keller.
Buena Vista County, IAkicdam.com

Fishing Regulations Relaxed on Buena Vista County Lake

Laurens, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is relaxing fishing regulations on an area lake ahead of some planned work. Anglers with a valid sport fishing license will be able to harvest all sizes of fish with no quantity limits on Pickeral Lake in Buena Vista County as DNR officials prepare for lake renovations to eliminate high numbers of bullhead and to restore water quality.