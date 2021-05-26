Cancel
Cancer

Burning Rock Embarks on Large-Scale Study for 22-Cancer Screening Assay

By Molika Ashford
 16 days ago

NEW YORK – Chinese cancer genomic sequencing firm Burning Rock Biotech has begun recruiting participants for a case-control study designed to validate a 22-cancer early detection assay that combines epigenetic, protein, and potentially other molecular biomarkers. Expected to enroll fully by 2023 and to read out its first results by...

Cancernny360.com

Men need screening for colorectal cancer

During Men’s Health Month, the Cancer Services Program of the North Country is urgently asking men to get screened for colorectal cancer. Men in New York State are diagnosed with colorectal cancer more than women. In fact, the rate of colorectal cancer is nearly 30% higher in men than women. Men are also more likely than women to die from the disease. This does not always have to be the case because screening may prevent colorectal cancer.
Diseases & Treatmentsbioworld.com

Grail reports positive study results on early detection of 50 cancers assay

Grail Inc. reported on June 4 the first results of its Pathfinder study evaluating its assay for the early detection of 50 cancers, showing a positive predictive value of 44.6%. With a total of 6,629 study participants across more than 140 clinical study sites, the blood test is supported by what the health care company believes to be the “largest clinical study program in genomic medicine.”
CancerPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

COVID Vaccine Causing Problems With This Cancer Screening

There's alarming news about the COVID-19 vaccine and women getting tested for breast cancer. There's concern that a side-effect from the vaccine is throwing off results of breast cancer mammograms, and causing a false positive. Lillie Shockney is a registered nurse and is on the National Breast Cancer Foundation Medical...
Philadelphia, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Odor-based test screens for hard-to-detect cancers

An odor-based test developed by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's medical school in Philadelphia identified cancer cells with up to 95 percent accuracy, according to findings set to be presented June 4 at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting. The test, which uses an electronic olfaction,...
Canceroklahoman.com

Understanding new CDC recommendations for colon cancer screening

I read that the Centers for Disease Control recently revised its guidelines for colon cancer screening. What are the new standards, and why did things change?. The CDC is now recommending that in healthy people, routine screenings for colon cancer begin at age 45. This new guidance drops the age to begin regular screenings, most commonly done with a colonoscopy, from 50 to 45.
CancerEurekAlert

First AI-based tool for predicting genomic subtypes of pancreatic cancer from histology slides

Paris, France and New York, NY June 10, 2021 - AP-HP Greater Paris University Hospitals, the leading European clinical trial center with the largest amount of healthcare data in France dedicated to research and Owkin, a startup pioneering Federated Learning and AI technologies for medical research and clinical development, announced the recent results of their ongoing strategic collaboration at ASCO 2021. The abstract and poster entitled "Identification of pancreatic adenocarcinoma molecular subtypes on histology slides using deep learning models" demonstrates the first AI-based tool for predicting genomic subtypes of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) developed from machine learning applied to histology slides. The tool, a trained and validated AI model, is usable in clinical practice worldwide and opens the possibility of patient molecular stratification in routine care and for clinical trials.
CancerScience Daily

Study sheds light on treatment options for devastating childhood brain cancer

Medulloblastoma is a rare but devastating childhood brain cancer. This cancer can spread through the spinal fluid and be deposited elsewhere in the brain or spine. Radiation therapy to the whole brain and spine followed by an extra radiation dose to the back of the brain prevents this spread and has been the standard of care. However, the radiation used to treat such tumors takes a toll on the brain, damaging cognitive function, especially in younger patients whose brains are just beginning to develop.
CancerWebMD

Cancer Screenings and Prevention

[MUSIC PLAYING] JOHN WHYTE: Hi, everyone. I'm Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer at WebMD, and you're watching Cancer in Context, where we really try to put into perspective some of the latest advances in cancer prevention and screening and treatment. And today, I want to talk about how screening has changed in general and colorectal cancer screening in particular.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Organoids Global Market To 2026 - Rise In Use Of Organoids In Cancer Research

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Organoids refer to the artificially grown three dimensional cultures of tissues obtained from stem cells. The organoids demonstrate similar organ functionalities to those present in various organs and have the ability to self-renew and self-organize themselves. The rise in the organoid-led medical research and various discoveries made by them which are beneficial for the treatment of various diseases are contributing significantly to the market growth and is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Also, as the prevalence of cancer around the world is increasing, the organoids are increasingly being used to understand cancer cells better and consequently find better treatments for cancer, which in turn, is anticipated to surge the organoids market growth in the coming years. Better drug testing, personalized medicine and aspiration for creating transplantable organs in labs are also some of the factors which are expected to propel the organoids market growth during the forecast period.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth to some extent. The organoids are increasingly being used during the Covid-19 pandemic to better understand the biology of the novel coronavirus and its effect on the human organs. The scientists developed mini lung organoids study how alveolar cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection. These utilities of organoids in understanding the virus led to growth in the organoids market and due to successful studies, the organoids is further anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.The organoids market has been classified on the basis of organ, application, end user, and geography. By Organ, the market has been classified on the basis of Liver, Brain, Lungs, Kidney, Intestine, Pancreas, and others. On the basis of Application, the segmentation has been done into Cancer research, Drug testing, Personalized medicine, Regenerative medicine, Therapeutic tools, and others. By End User, the market has been categorized into Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, and Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers. Geographically, the market for Organoids has been distributed into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Growing organoid-led medical research. One of the key factors supplementing the Organoids Market growth includes the rise in the organoid-led research and development in medical field to study the human organs and diseases related to them. In February 2021, a team of researchers from Stanford University showed in its study that the organoids for brain cells when grown in lab for more than a year closely resembled the cells of human brains of new born babies. This could make it easy for the researchers to study brain studies. There recent developments in research have even led to the hope of growing transplantable human organs in labs. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in September 2019 developed a three organoid system having the liver, pancreas and biliary ducts.
CancerMonthly Prescribing Reference

Low-Dose CT Screening for Lung Cancer Can Also ID Aortic Stenosis

HealthDay News — Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening performed for lung cancer can identify patients at risk for aortic stenosis (AS) via aortic valve calcification (AVC), according to a research letter published online June 8 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Kaja Klein-Awerjanow, MD, from the Medical University of Gdansk...
CancerMedicalXpress

Measuring the effects of radiotherapy on cancer may open treatment avenues

Radiotherapy works by damaging the DNA of cancer cells. It's an effective strategy overall, but many cancers have subsets of cells that are able to survive initial radiotherapeutic regimens by using DNA damage repair mechanisms. This often results in resistance to further radiation as cancerous growth recurs. A team led by Roel Verhaak analyzed patient cancers before and after radiotherapy and found a deletion signature in many post-treatment samples. The finding indicates that combining radiotherapy with DNA repair inhibition may improve efficacy.
Cancerajmc.com

Treatment for CML Is Unclear in Later Stages of Disease

There are many unknowns for third-line chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) treatment and beyond, speakers said at the EHA2021 Virtual Congress. An absence of guidelines for third-line treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) makes it difficult for doctors to make treatment decisions as the disease advances, although next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) individually and in combination with other therapies show promise, speakers said at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
Cancerhealio.com

New approvals for liver cancer mark ‘golden age’ of treatment

Liver cancer — the fastest-growing cause of cancer death in the U.S. — has been notoriously difficult to treat. Based on an estimated 41,000 deaths, liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer is poised to become the third most common cause of cancer-related death by 2040, surpassing colorectal cancer, according to results of a cross-sectional study published in April in JAMA Network Open.
upenn.edu

Pinpointing how cancer cells turn aggressive

It’s often cancer’s spread, not the original tumor, that poses the disease’s most deadly risk. “And yet metastasis is one of the most poorly understood aspects of cancer biology,” says Kamen Simeonov, an M.D.-Ph.D. student at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. In a new study, a team...
CancerMedicalXpress

Molecular changes in tissue microenvironment may promote colorectal cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, predicted to strike nearly 150,000 people in 2021. The agency also estimates the disease will kill approximately 53,000 Americans this year, making it the nation's second leading cause of cancer mortality. Even more disturbing, say the experts, is the worldwide trend of increased incidence for early-onset colorectal cancer in people younger than 50.