Storm Lake, IA

Educators earn A+ for challenging school year

By Jen Olson
Storm Lake Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collection of community members came out with a surprise on Friday morning as a sign of gratitude and thanks for the admirable job that educators in Storm Lake managed to weather during the 2020-21 school year, one filled with previously unfathomable challenges and situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stops were made with a massive banner and cheers at the Storm Lake Community School District’s administration building on Lake Avenue, at St. Mary’s Catholic School on Seneca Street, and at the Estelle Siebens Science Center at Buena Vista University. (Photos by Jake Kurtz)

www.stormlake.com
