Senior pick-up lunch menu, May 26 to June 18
The Ramona Senior Center at 434 Aqua Lane is closed for lunch dining onsite – continuing adherence to county health directives regarding COVID-19. However, while seniors cannot eat at the center, the daily lunch menu is available for pick-up between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ramona Meals On Wheels is continuing delivery to homebound seniors. All staff are following county health and social distancing guidelines. Suggested lunch donation for seniors age 60-plus is $5. For more information, call 760-789-0440.