The “Avicii Arena” in Stockholm

ASAP Rocky lives like the world is watching. He’s fashion show runway-ready, consistent with the lineage of Harlem go-getters. Before most people heard him, they saw him take viewers around Harlem on 2011’s “Peso” music video. So, it’s no surprise he was already filming when 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari approached his team on the streets of Sweden on June 30, or why he made sure to tell the camera that he and his team are not trying to fight or go to jail, or why the video of his brawl being publicized by TMZ helped get him sent to Swedish prison, or why when he finally was able to get a phone call with the outside world after days imprisoned he had one wish outside of getting himself released.