The “Avicii Arena” in Stockholm

Cover picture for the articleEveryone in this world knows and loves Avicii. From recent news, we learn that the Swedish arena named “Ericsson Globe” changed its name. Yes, you have understood. The arena, known for having hosted the best artists in music scenery every year, is now dedicated to Tim. So, let us welcome the “Avicii Arena” thanks to the Tim Bergling Foundation and Stockholm Live ruling. This will also become a place where people could find help for mental health issues.

