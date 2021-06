Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes was back in action at OTAs and minicamp following offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury. For the most part, Mahomes did everything during the course of OTAs and mandatory minicamp without any sort of restriction. The caveat is that these practices aren’t quite as intensive, with less running and scrambling and more throwing. Still, the progress Mahomes has made a good sign for his availability and readiness as the Chiefs turn their attention to fully-padded practices at training camp next month.