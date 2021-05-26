Cancel
Street Wise mural fest fundraiser brings music, painting and more to Boulder’s Bandshell Saturday

By Kalene McCort
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, the first Street Wise Boulder mural festival transformed building sides, bike trail underpasses and parking garages with large-scale works of art. Creatives climbed ladders, armed themselves with spray paint cans and roller brushes to create a number of pieces that — in addition to adding bold beauty to various exteriors — called attention to humanitarian efforts and ongoing injustices.

