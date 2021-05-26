My Boho Chic Poolside Picnic Birthday Party

The Tucker Community Foundation Annual Fundraising Event Scheduled for July 2. Tucker Community Foundation’s 31st annual Uncle Sam’s Birthday Party is scheduled for July 2, 2021 at the Bear Paw Lodge of Canaan Valley State Park with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. Only 250 tickets are sold for the annual event that includes an elimination raffle, plated dinner, door prizes and additional raffle prizes. The tickets are $125 each and entitle the purchaser to dinner for two and entry into the elimination dinner with a chance to win $5000. The additional raffle with additional ticket purchase includes the popular Greenbrier Resort weekend package and the annual Total Tucker package of local gift certificates to skiing, golfing, food venues, and other activities, pieces of artwork, and other locally themed items. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating for this year’s event may be limited. Purchase your ticket early. Table reservations are available.