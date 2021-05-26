My Boho Chic Poolside Picnic Birthday Party

My son Cody (3rd youngest) turned 6 last Thursday, May 27th. His Birthday usually falls over Memorial Day weekend and it's hard to plan a party for him with everyone going out of town. This year with his birthday falling on the Thursday before the holiday weekend, I was able to pull off a little surprise party when he got off the bus from school. I had Rita's Italian Ice set up in our backyard, friends come over after school and Rich the Magic guy stopped over to do some magic tricks for the kids. The timing went perfectly as the kids were ready for an after school snack and we had some great entertainment to kick off the holiday weekend!