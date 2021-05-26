CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

On Cocktails: Big Crowds Have Our Bartending Scribe Dreaming of Escaping to a Desert Island—but Only if He Can Take Negronis With Him

By Kevin Carlow
cvindependent.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCoachella Valley, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County—you sure seem to want to go out!. That is, you seem to want to come to Palm Springs to go out. While I am still heading up the cocktail program at the Cole Hotel (mostly remotely), I was recently offered a position at Seymour’s, the bar where my Palm Springs adventure began. As a result, I’ve been on a recent human-energy bungee-cord ride. I’ve been going from sending out mimosas and handing out towels in the afternoon to being at a full-on late-night busy cocktail bar right out of the gate. Phew! It’s a blast.

cvindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangecoast.com

Bartender Couple Brings NYC Cocktail Experience to O.C.

Luke: “Orange County has all the resources—the weather, the beauty. Because of this, people don’t necessarily feel the need to drink here like they may feel in places like New York.”. Kacie: “New Yorkers know what drinks they want, and they want them quickly. Orange County guests want to have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Grub Street

The Bartender Who Quit Cocktails to Become a Mortician

When, early last year, the pandemic caused mass layoffs in the hospitality industry, many unemployed workers found themselves with an unanticipated opportunity to shift careers or go back to school to pursue a deferred or long-held dream. One such worker was Danielle Hengge, who had helped start a liquor company called Barrow’s Intense and was bartending at Butter & Scotch before the restaurant shutdown. Now, she’s pursuing a new career helping people whose loved ones have passed away, attending the American Academy McAllister Institute, a Manhattan school focused on mortuary science. I spoke to her about why she made this change, her last days in the restaurant industry, and what motivated her to go to mortician school.
FOOD & DRINKS
paradiseresortmb.com

3 Cocktails Just Right for Your Autumn Escape in Myrtle Beach

It’s fall, y’all! Time to haul out the hoodies and long britches, as they say down south. If you’re fancy, you probably also changed the color of your purse (or pocketbook, as they say down south.) It should be of little surprise that your choice of drink changes with the season, too.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Island#Vodka Soda#Bartender#Scribe#Food Drink#Beverages#The Campari For Aperol#Chartreuse#Americano#Camparinete#The Milano Torino
Urban Milwaukee

Downtown Bar A Mixture of Jamaica and South Beach

Tropic, a new bar, restaurant and hookah lounge, is slated to open in the former Fire on Water space at 518-522 N. Water St. Owner Hyacinth Nembhardt told Urban Milwaukee she hopes to create an environment that is more mature and sets a different expectation of service. The minimum age for entry will be 24, according to a license application.
MILWAUKEE, WI
southsidepride.com

How could I forget Sociable Cider Werks? Plus, new restaurants and other food news, and one mini-review

Last month The Dish 2.0 covered a couple of innovative cideries in Minneapolis, and we didn’t even mention Sociable Cider Werks! I apologize for that, and I am going to make up for it by telling you all the cool things Sociable has to offer. First, of course, there is cider. They have five flagship varieties and four seasonal choices. All of them have clever names, mostly relating to bicycles, such as Training Wheels, Freewheeler, and Mead for Speed, in the flagship group, and the upcoming fall and winter seasonals, Rusty Chain and Fat Tire, respectively. The summer cider is a Hibiscus-Rose blend that’s brewed in collaboration with Fair State Cooperative (a brewery close to my heart because a number of my friends work there).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Robb Report

How This Wine Tells the Story of Napa Cab in the New Millennium

When you buy a “1.5” from Shafer Vineyards, it’s not a magnum you’re getting. It’s a generation-and-a-half of the Shafers themselves—Doug and his late father, John, who founded the winery in the 1970s. And while avid collectors might (understandably) know the team best for their acclaimed Hillside Select, the Shafer One Point Five, in its 15th vintage this year with the release of the beautiful 2018, represents the real core of the iconic Stags Leap District brand’s production. Over a fascinating retrospective tasting recently, Doug Shafer spun the origin story of the slightly confusing name (spoiler alert: it involves more than...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Bartender-Quality RTD Cocktails

The Public Spirit creates ready-to-drink canned cocktails made with its award-winning Golden Aged Rum and Original Spiced Rum. There's the Rum & Ginger cocktail, which is described as spicy, zingy and fresh thanks to a combination of Original Spiced Rum , ginger beer and zesty lime. The canned Rum Punch boasts equal parts of the Golden Aged Rum and Original Spiced Rum, plus juicy notes from papaya, citrus fruits, bitters and soda for a tangy serve.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Delaware

Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWARK, DE
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
milwaukeemag.com

October Dish of the Month: A Doggone Delicious Char Dog

When I was growing up, there was only one way to eat a hot dog – an Oscar Mayer wiener inside a soft bun smothered in ketchup. Over time, I discovered the joys of giving franks the pungent, piquant treatment, as epitomized in Chicago wurst houses. Louie’s Char (2336 N. Farwell Ave.) is doing a pretty solid rendition of the Chicago dog, but with a difference – instead of the traditional poppy seed bun, it’s using a tender, eggy brioche bun made by Milwaukee’s Peter Sciortino Bakery. This ’furter – a juicy, snappy, quarter-pound, kosher-beef Hebrew National link slightly split and charred on the grill – just wows in its doggone deliciousness. In Chicagoland, ketchup should not come within inches of a wiener. And I agree. There’s something about that fresh, crisp mix of sliced tomato, chopped white onion, sport peppers, sweet pickle relish, creamy yellow mustard-garlic aioli, pickle spear and dash of celery salt. It just hums. Here, then, in all its glory, is a Louie’s Chicago Style Char Dog.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Urban Menu

Allegro: The Perfect Italian Escape

If you are missing the unmatched ambiance of the stone-paved streets of Sicily or craving authentic Italian cuisine, reserve a table at Allegro Restaurant in San Diego for an authentic Italian experience right in the heart of the Old Town. The restaurant is truly one of a kind with creative, scrumptious food and excellent service that surpass expectations. Read on to learn what we love about Allegro. In addition to its array of fun, pocket-friendly activities, the city does not compromise on its quality of education. There are 12 universities and colleges, as well as 8 community colleges, where you can...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
On Milwaukee

7 spots for tasty tacos

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. It's National Taco Day. So it seems apropos to celebrate with a plate filled with delicious tacos. Whether you prefer traditional fillings or more out-of-the-box options, there...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy