On Cocktails: Big Crowds Have Our Bartending Scribe Dreaming of Escaping to a Desert Island—but Only if He Can Take Negronis With Him

Last month The Dish 2.0 covered a couple of innovative cideries in Minneapolis, and we didn’t even mention Sociable Cider Werks! I apologize for that, and I am going to make up for it by telling you all the cool things Sociable has to offer. First, of course, there is cider. They have five flagship varieties and four seasonal choices. All of them have clever names, mostly relating to bicycles, such as Training Wheels, Freewheeler, and Mead for Speed, in the flagship group, and the upcoming fall and winter seasonals, Rusty Chain and Fat Tire, respectively. The summer cider is a Hibiscus-Rose blend that’s brewed in collaboration with Fair State Cooperative (a brewery close to my heart because a number of my friends work there).

