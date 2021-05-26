ECA engages media in data production, sharing

Plaid co-founder and CEO Zach Perret and Head of Financial Access Ginger Baker will discuss the imperative of building a safer ecosystem through partnership and collaboration. In this conversation, Zach and Ginger will note the ways in which Plaid is driving industry progress in providing people with greater control over where and how their data is shared, as well as delivering tools to expedite an open finance framework in which APIs are the core technology powering those connections. The Plaid executives will discuss Plaid’s evolution from infrastructure layer to consumer control center, and what the industry needs to be doing to ensure that we build a safer ecosystem that works for everyone, especially consumers.