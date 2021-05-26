Cancel
Cars

THE NEW LAMBORGHINI HURACAN SUPER TROFEO EVO2

By sportscarracingnews
sportscarracingnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamborghini Squadra Corse presents the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, the latest version of racing car that will be used across each of the three continental Lamborghini series, starting in 2022. Radical aerodynamic refinements and an uncompromising design created by Lamborghini Centro Stile make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series, which in 2021 contested its 13th season.

Stephan Winkelmann
