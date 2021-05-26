Cancel
Do you Have Arthritis? Consider These Changes

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Arthritis is a common health condition in the United States, affecting one in four adults according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Characterized by the inflammation of one or more joints, arthritis can cause joint pain, stiffness and swelling that can limit one’s functionality and impact daily activities.1 May is recognized as National Arthritis Awareness Month to bring attention to the widespread impact that arthritis has on adults, children and families.

Williamsport, PAwebbweekly.com

UPMC Surgeon: When to Consider Joint Replacement for Arthritis

People are living longer than ever and many of us want to remain active later in life. All those years of activity can wear on our bodies, especially our joints. While minor pain and aches are normal, long-lasting pain or pain that causes you to make lifestyle changes are something you should consider talking to your provider about because it may be arthritis.
Public HealthCleveland Jewish News

Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I have rheumatoid arthritis?

I have rheumatoid arthritis. I was excited to get my second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on March 3. I take 7.5 mg of Methotrexate once a week and I stopped taking the medication for two weeks after each dose. After getting the vaccine I had some mild side effects, mild fever, tired and sore arm. However, recently I was led to believe that I may not be protected by the vaccine.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Adults With Psoriasis More Likely to Have Rheumatoid Arthritis

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. Subgroup analysis by age shows point estimate higher for adults aged 20 to 49 years than for those aged 50 years and older. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with psoriasis have an increased likelihood of having rheumatoid arthritis (RA) compared with adults without psoriasis, according to a study published online June 15 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.
Fitnessiweller.com

Arthritis diet: One food to consider cutting down on or risk worse symptoms

Sumary of Arthritis diet: One food to consider cutting down on or risk worse symptoms:. Out of the 177 people who reported experiencing general aches and pains, including joint pain, 88 percent reported an improvement having removed their ‘trigger’ foods.. Yorktest conducted a study that showed those with an autoimmune...
Diseases & Treatmentsvoticle.com

6 Things to Do If Arthritis Affects Your Sleep

If you suffer from arthritis, you probably experience chronic pain caused by inflammation and joint swelling. There are many types of arthritis, but all of them provoke discomfort. Osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis that’s provoked by wear-and-tear on the joints. This is the most common arthritis that affects 32.5 million U.S. adults. It usually occurs in older adults when the cartilage in the joints wears down.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

Will You Need Surgery for Psoriatic Arthritis?

No one likes to hear the word surgery. But for about a third of patients with psoriatic arthritis, it may eventually become a necessity, according to a Danish study published in 2019 in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases. Indeed, people with psoriatic arthritis are twice as likely to end up getting joint surgery as those without the condition, the study found.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

The #1 Cause of Hypertension, According to Doctors

Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, can be incredibly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans. Unfortunately, it is very common, with tens of millions of adults estimated to be suffering from it. What exactly is it, what is the number one cause, and what can you do to avoid it? Read on to find out what experts say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthdeseret.com

What is ‘cave syndrome’ and why do you have it?

You may have spent a lot of time inside and indoors without friends or family. Maybe you haven’t socialized in a while, and you might not want to. It’s totally possible. Well, experts have put a name on this medical condition — “cave syndrome.”. What is cave syndrome?. Psychiatrist Dr....
Public Healtheatthis.com

7 Signs You Have Long COVID and Don't Know It

It's been a year-and-a-half since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc on the world, and while the infection rate continues to drop, there are still many people experiencing the after-effects of the devastating virus. Now, a new major study involving the health insurance records of nearly two million people in the United States who tested positive for the virus last year, has found 23 percent sought medical treatment for new conditions at least 30 days post infection. According to their findings, long COVID impacted men and women of all ages—including children—and even people who didn't realize they had the virus in the first place. Long COVID hit almost half of patients who were hospitalized, 27 percent of people who experienced mild or moderate symptoms, and 19 percent who were asymptomatic. Are you a long hauler and not even know it? Read on for the most common manifestations of long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsEssence

Health Conditions For Which You May Be At Risk

We’ve got some good news; Black people are living longer. According to the CDC, the death rate has declined about 25% over 17 years, but new analysis is showing that younger African Americans are living with or dying of many conditions typically found in older white Americans. Risk factors for...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, It Could Be an Early Sign of Diabetes

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.
Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Support Your Gut Health by Taking These Supplements

Your gut is responsible for sending many vital nutrients to your body. It can break down the food you eat to take the best nutrients and support your skin health and hormone balance. But how do you support your gut health?. Choosing a healthy diet and regular exercise are only...
Diseases & Treatmentsmdvip.com

Do You Have High Blood Pressure? Double Check Your Medications

Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure – a condition that raises your risk for heart attacks, strokes, sexual dysfunction and damage to the brain, kidneys and eyes. However, only 24 percent of Americans with high blood pressure have it under control, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Part of the problem is that 19 percent of people with high blood pressure are taking one or more medications that raise blood pressure, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology annual meeting.
Women's Healthnortonhealthcare.com

What is a healthy blood pressure for women?

Healthy blood pressure for adults is generally a systolic number under 120 and a diastolic number under 80. High blood pressure (also called HBP or hypertension) is when the force of blood flowing through your body is consistently too high. Your heart has to work harder to do its job. This can damage the blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and other health issues. Although high blood pressure isn’t directly linked to gender assigned at birth, other health issues such as pregnancy, pregnancy prevention and menopause can increase someone’s risk of developing high blood pressure.
NutritionOKC VeloCity

OMRF study shows strawberries lower serious health risks

As little as 130 calories per day could make a significant impact on your cardiovascular health. That’s approximately how many calories are in about 2.5 cups of strawberries. And it’s the amount a new study led by Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation physician-scientist Hal Scofield, M.D., found is needed to lessen our risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
Diseases & TreatmentsKPVI Newschannel 6

Diabetic retinopathy can happen to patients will all diabetes types

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that affects the eyes. “Diabetes mainly affects the retina by causing poor blood flow and damage to the tiny, tiny blood vessels that supply the retina, that inner lining of the eye to that allows us to see,” said Dr. Ashley Sipes, an ophthalmologist with Willis Knighton Health System.