Martha Stewart documentary coming to Netflix

Martha Stewart is setting the record straight about the number of “glorious” peacocks currently roaming her farm in upstate New York. The lifestyle guru called out the New York Post on Twitter on Sunday, branding their report on her collection of birds “fake news.” She explained, “They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm. I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly.” The paper appears to have gotten that incorrect poultry headcount from a July 2020 blog post on her website about the array of peafowl she's collected in which she writes, “I have 16 living in a coop surrounded by a large, fully-enclosed yard located just outside my stable and near my Linden Allee. I visit these beautiful birds every day. I love calling out to them and waiting for their energetic responses. My peacocks are doing exceptionally well and remain active, curious, and very, very vocal.” The Post has since updated its article to reflect the correct number of peacocks living on her 153-acre farm in Bedford, New York.