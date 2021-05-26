Martha Stewart documentary coming to Netflix

Martha Stewart made being the quintessential domestic goddess chic and hip before it ever was. Today, Stewart is reaping the fruits of her labor as she oversees a media and lifestyle empire that she has meticulously built since shedding her Wall Street career in favor of her true passion. Per Biography.com, Stewart started a catering business in the 1970s. After 10 years of hard work and TLC, the BFF of Snoop Dogg hit pay dirt, providing her the opportunity to really grow her platform into the enviable commercial success it has become. From her magazine, to her blog, to her guest media appearance and product collaborations that have resulted in furniture, bedding, kitchen appliances and so much more, Stewart's brand is quite powerful.