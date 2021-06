Over the last decade, air fryers have risen in popularity, offering a way to have all the tasty fried foods we want, but without the unhealthiness that comes with deep-frying. In some households, air fryers have become the family's preferred way to cook pretty much everything, as they're quicker than conventional ovens, especially when you include cleaning your oven in the process. They can also come with preset modes, reminders and auto-shut off capabilities, taking the stress out of cooking for the whole family.