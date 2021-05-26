In search of a story of Jewish Vienna, a daughter becomes a detective
Eva and Eve: A Search for My Mother’s Lost Childhood and What a War Left Behind. Intended as satire, “The City Without Jews” ended up as prophecy. Published in 1922, the novel imagines an antisemitic Austrian government mobilizing hundreds of boxcars to deport all of Vienna’s Jews. Though barely 10 percent of the city’s population, Jews – including Sigmund Freud, Karl Kraus, Joseph Roth, Arthur Schnitzler, Arnold Schoenberg. and Stefan Zweig – furnished its intellectual ferment. Without Jews, the novel’s city becomes a cultural desert. We know that the book struck a chord because it sold 250,000 copies in its first year and because its author, Hugo Bettauer, was murdered by a deranged Nazi.forward.com