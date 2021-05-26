Cancel
Henry Schein snares $53.4M PPE deal for Strategic National Stockpile

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Newsday
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHenry Schein Inc. has won a $53.4 million contract to supply personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 products for the Strategic National Stockpile, the company announced Wednesday. The Melville-based distributor of products to the offices of dentists and physicians will store and distribute 80,000 pallets of materiel through the contract...

#Ppe#Henry Schein Inc#The Coronavirus Crisis
