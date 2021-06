Earlier today, former Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde took to Instagram to tackle the dilemma: “should theme parks just be fun?”. Joe posits that “people must be paying this kind of money and making this kind of effort for a reward that is of higher value, more rare, and of greater impact than fun”. He goes on to say that the sensation of being transported “magically into another place or another time” is the reward that people should find when visiting theme parks.