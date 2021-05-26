DraftKings Preview: Abraham Ancer poised for maiden win

Sportsbook partnerships are by no means new in professional sports. As popularity continues to rise, professional teams and even leagues have started striking deals with different sports betting platforms. Years ago, William Hill announced a deal with the Washington Wizards that includes a physical sportsbook inside Capital One Arena. The NFL announced groundbreaking partnerships with numerous books before the football season kicked off, including BetMGM, PointsBet, WynnBET, and FOX Bet. This was especially surprising given the league’s longstanding pushback against wagering on pro sports. Well, another major sports league has inked a deal with one of the biggest sportsbooks on the market. Let’s take a deeper look.
