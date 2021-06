Airline passengers who refuse to wear masks this year could face fines as high as $15,500, officials said on Monday. The fines are part of an increased effort to crack down on what federal authorities described as “unruly and dangerous behavior” in the skies. The Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) made the announcement amid alcohol bans aimed at calming in-flight tensions and thousands of reports of out-of-control passengers. The FAA said as of Monday it had received 2,800 such reports since Jan. 1, with 3/4 of those reported refusing to comply with federal mask rules, it said.