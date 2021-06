LOS ANGELES — In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the so-called normal people are often nonessential. We get in the way, we muck things up, we need help, we get turned to dust and in the case of last year’s “WandaVision,” we mortals exist mostly to be playthings for those with powers. Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus aims to flip the script. Superheroes, they’re just like us, the land argues. They get captured, they need our help, they make mistakes and sometimes they just have to do dreary, daily work.