Construction Continues Without A City Mandated Community Monitoring Committee on Pelham Parkway. The so-called Community Board 11 Pelham Parkway Task Force which was to oversee the Capitol Project of the Water/sewer improvement to install a much larger water and sewer line along the entire length of Pelham Parkway for future increased development in Community Boards 10 and 11 was an illegal committee according to the City Charter. Said committee was chaired by the District Manager of CB 11 and not a board member as is stated in the City Charter. Also all Community Board meetings are open to the public, unless the members vote to go into Executive Session to discuss very limited topics as prescribed by the Open Meeting law. Said meetings were closed to the public.