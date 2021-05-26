NEW: Authorities Investigating Reports of Dead and Sick Birds Around Arlington, Region

Cute and gorgeous Bungalow in the sought after Arlington Heights neighborhood. This 2 bedrooms and 1 bath detached home has been well kept by its owner; it sits on a nice flat lot with almost 6000 sq. ft. and has a one car detached garage. Tons of natural light throughout the house; lots of recent updates such us roof, AC, Boiler, washer/dryer, Hot water heater, electrical panel and most of the home has been rewired, and more. The kitchen has a gorgeous red 36" LaCanche stove and newer appliances. Only two lights to DC; close to the Pentagon, Penrose Square, Shirlington, Clarendon, Courthouse, Route 50, I-395, and the new Amazon's HQ2. Why pay condo fees when you can buy this beauty!!! Move-in ready.