NEW: Authorities Investigating Reports of Dead and Sick Birds Around Arlington, Region

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirds are dying in large numbers across Arlington and much of the D.C. area, prompting an investigation. Dead birds have become an eerily common sight along local roads and sidewalks, and a common discussion thread in local Nextdoor groups. The wave of bird deaths this month — which seemingly corresponded with the emergence of Brood X cicadas — has also caught the attention of local and state authorities.

www.arlnow.com
