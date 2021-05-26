Cancel
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer Traps Past Winners in Deadly New Puzzles

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has revealed the first trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. This is a sequel to 2019's Escape Room, which turned out to be quite the hit for the studio. As is almost always the case in the world of horror, plans for a sequel were quickly hatched. Now, we have our first good look at the follow-up, which once again sees a group of strangers having to survive a series of deadly rooms. Only this time, we're going to follow a group of people who have already had to survive a similar deadly game and escaped with their lives.

