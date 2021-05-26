Cancel
Netflix's Sandman Has Cast Death and a Whole Lot More of the Dreaming

By James Whitbrook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already knew that Netflix had something very interesting going on with its adaptation of Sandman when it revealed that Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie would headline as Dream and Lucifer. But now a good chunk more of its magical reality has been cast, and it’s a hell of a list.

TV SeriesComicBook

Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Fox's HouseBroken has a lot of potential with its embraceable animation and great vocal cast

The star-studded animated comedy starring Lisa Kudrow as a white poodle who serves as an unlicensed therapist for a group of animals is "cutely animated, sporadically clever and it boasts a dynamite vocal cast. Plus, it doesn’t feature a single underwater photographer caressing an octopus tentacle," says Daniel Fienberg. "The show’s centerpiece is Honey, a standard poodle who operates a regular support group for the neighborhood animals. Because Honey is voiced by Lisa Kudrow, I immediately started thinking of HouseBroken as Web Therapy with a colorful menagerie."
Moviesgamingideology.com

The Sandman casts Kirby Howell-Baptise, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis and more

Neil Gaiman and Netflix have revealed the next round of casting for Gaiman’s anticipated series adaptation The sand man and it is quite a large group as a dozen or so actors have been announced. Starring The sand man is Kirby Howell-Baptise (The right place), Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s MODOK), Mason Alexander Park (Transplants), Donna Preston (Loves Spell), Razane Jammal (Paranormal), Joely Richardson (Snowden), Niamh Walsh (Good omens), David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (The man who knew infinity), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Sandra James Young (EastEnders) and newcomer Kyo Ra.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Shares Thoughts on His Characters & Casting

Earlier this week (with what we're sure was timed to get the intel out ahead of "Geeked Week" starting June 7), fans of The Sandman saw the series' already-impressive cast dials things up even further. Joining the previously-announced Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt were formally introduced as the newest members of comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation. And as expected, the casting news has led to a ton of excitement and a ton of discussion online.
MoviesThe Sun US

Who’s in the cast of Netflix drama Sweet Tooth?

NETFLIX fans are getting excited for the release of Sweet Tooth - a new fantasy drama that follows the life of hybrid deer-boy Gus. But who plays the main character? And who else is in the TV series? Here’s what we know. The best series on Netflix. The best movies...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with The Sandman comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation, Gaiman was rightfully explaining why he had "zero f**ks" to give to those taking issue with the casting of a Black actress as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and having Desire (Mason Alexander Park) as non-binary. Thankfully, we're back to covering on some things he does have some "f**ks" to give- a quick update on casting as well as a look at how folks new to the "Sandman" fold can get caught up and know who's who and what's what before the series debuts.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Rupert Evans Cast as Bridgerton Patriarch in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 2

Netflix has announced that British actor Rupert Evans (The Man in the High Castle, Charmed) has been tapped for a key role in the upcoming second season of Shonda Rhimes’ hit romantic period drama Bridgerton. Evans is set to portray the role of Edmund Bridgerton, the late patriarch of the titular aristocratic family. Edmund is described as a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Responds To ‘Sandman’ Casting Backlash By Confronting Toxic Fans On Twitter

How did you guys spend your long weekend? Did you hang out with friends and family? Perhaps, you just stayed inside and watched movies or read a book? Well, if you’re Neil Gaiman, acclaimed writer/novelist/TV producer, you took to Twitter to fight back against the toxic fandom that seems to be all up in arms about the casting of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Sandman.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Netflix Geeked Week: MOTU Revelation, Sandman, Cowboy Bebop & More

Last week, Netflix announced that it was jumping into the "virtual fan convention" game in a big way starting June 7 with Geeked Week. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running over the course of five days, Geeked Week was created to give fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for the characters and stories that they do. Some of the streaming series, films, and games being teased to play some major roles over the course of the week include Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and a whole ton more.
TV & Videoslivinglifefearless.co

Netflix is Preparing an Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

Netflix has announced that it will present an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series The Sandman. The network has also announced the initial cast. The main character, Dream, lord of The Dreaming and one of The Endless, seven siblings who embody various natural forces, will be played by Tom Sturridge, who most recently played Jake on the Starz series Sweetbitter.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’: New Silhouette Image Brings the Whole Main Cast Together

Just yesterday we were provided with teaser silhouette images of the characters from Eli Roth‘s now-filming video game adaptation Borderlands, and now the latest image from the set brings the whole cast together. Assembled here we have Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, and Kevin Hart as Roland. They’re of course joined by Claptrap, being voiced in the film by Jack Black.
TV & Videosbest-of-netflix.com

Neil Gaiman hits back at fans over ‘Sandman’ casting controversy

Sandman is the forthcoming Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series of the same name and it sees the classic wizard of dreams escape incarceration and embark on a journey to reclaim his ‘lost equipment’. Gaiman himself has taken on an executive producer and co-writing role for...
TV SeriesKansas City Star

Don’t like the ‘woke’ casting of Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ series? Neil Gaiman doesn’t care

Neil Gaiman's revered comic book series "The Sandman" from the '80s and '90s is finally being made into a television series for Netflix. The comic was a genre-busting, gender-bending horror-ish fantasia that simply didn't care about convention. So when self-proclaimed fans objected to the show casting nonbinary and Black actors, how did they think Gaiman would react?
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Netflix Teases First Looks At SANDMAN, UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3, And More During GEEKED WEEK

Netflix has shared the first official details on Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that's set to take place from June 7-11. The event will feature major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and more, with each day focusing on a different theme.
Watch: Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek is “Like Walking Around Inside a Dream”

When Neil Gaiman conceived of the twisted, terrifying, expansive world of The Sandman more than 30 years ago, it was limited to the pages of a comic book — and to his own strange mind. But soon we’re going to get an idea of what it’s like to step into Gaiman’s dreams with Netflix’s The Sandman TV series, the long-awaited screen adaptation of Gaiman’s award-winning comics. But could real-life even begin to replicate the wild wonders of the the Sandman comics? According to Gaiman, who introduces this new behind-the-scenes sneak peek released during Netflix’s Geeked Week, they get pretty close.