NBA

NBA explains why Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50K for violating protocols, and LeBron James was not

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $50,000 for attending a club on Sunday, May 23, in violation of the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, the league announced Tuesday. The league's protocols do offer more freedoms to vaccinated players, but players are not allowed to go to clubs, bars or lounges regardless of vaccination status. His attendance was not deemed to be a risk in terms of spreading COVID-19 according to the medical experts that the league consulted, so he will not need to quarantine.

Kristaps Porzingis
Lebron James
#Playoff Games#Shams Charania#The Phoenix Suns#Athletic#The Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#The League#Vaccinated Players#Orlando#Covid 19 Rules#Quarantines#Discipline#Violations
