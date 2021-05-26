NBA explains why Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50K for violating protocols, and LeBron James was not

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances to repeat as NBA champions hinge on their health as they were snakebitten by the injury bug during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis miss extended time due to ankle and calf/Achilles injuries, respectively, and the team predictably struggled with their two superstars out. Davis returned after over two months off and began to resemble himself in Los Angeles’ final five games or so, while James came back with two games remaining left in the season.