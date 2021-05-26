Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE NORTHWESTERN THOMAS...SOUTHWESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 930 AM MDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 859 AM MDT/959 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Goodland, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm just produced penny size hail in Goodland. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cheyenne, northwestern Thomas, southwestern Rawlins and northeastern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov