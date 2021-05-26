Special Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Rawlins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RAWLINS COUNTY UNTIL 1030 AM CDT At 1017 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Atwood, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Atwood, Ludell, Blakeman and Beardsley.alerts.weather.gov