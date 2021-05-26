Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Livingston; Ontario; Wyoming A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY AND WEST CENTRAL ONTARIO COUNTIES At 1117 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Portageville, or near Letchworth State Park, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, along with brief torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Conesus, Portageville, Houghton, Groveland, Springwater, Canadice, Nunda, Castile, Ossian, Canaseraga, Short Tract, Ossian Center, Fillmore, Swain, Hunt, Rossburg, Sonyea and Dalton. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 6. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov