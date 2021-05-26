Cancel
San Tan Valley, AZ

Pinal County deputies fatally shoot man in San Tan Valley

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an armed man after responding to reported domestic violence at a San Tan Valley home early Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said,

No identities were released but the office said in a statement that the incident involved a married couple and that aggressive actions by the husband toward deputies “forced deputies to use deadly force.”

The man had an unspecified weapon when deputies arrived, the statement said.

The wife was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during the domestic violence incident, the statement said.

