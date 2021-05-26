Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland Police Declare Riot on Anniversary of George Floyd Death

By The Oregonian, oregonlive.com
Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portland police on Tuesday declared a riot amid a destructive downtown demonstration held on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. About 200 people gathered Tuesday night outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Some in the crowd lit fireworks and a dumpster fire, tagged the Justice Center with graffiti and broke windows at nearby Portland City Hall.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Minneapolis Police#Protest Riot#Minneapolis Protests#City Hall#Fireworks#The Justice Center#Chris Steak House#Southeast Portland#Burnside Bridge#Racial Justice Protests#Earlier Tuesday#Rally#Graffiti#Multnomah#Declare#Officer#Anti Black Racism#Water Bottles#Steak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Big Country News

Treasure Valley Law Enforcement Operation Nets 91 Arrests

BOISE - From May 17, 2021 through May 28, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service partnered with numerous Treasure Valley law enforcement entities to conduct Operation Washout, a U.S. Marshals Service national initiative focused on the investigation and arrest of violent fugitives and gang members. Operation Washout brought together state, local, and federal law enforcement officers to focus on specific areas impacted by gang violence and target those gang members for investigation and arrest.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Dahmen Promoted to Lewiston Fire Department Battalion Chief

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department has announced the promotion of Jon Dahmen to the rank of battalion chief, as of June 5, 2021. Jon began his career with the department in April of 1999 and has held the ranks of reserve firefighter, firefighter, engineer, and he’s been a captain since December of 2013. He is also a paramedic and will be making his new home on C-Shift.
Pullman, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Discarded Cigarette Causes Pullman Apartment Fire

PULLMAN - On Friday, June 4 at approximately 5:45pm, residents of the apartment complex at 1024 SE Latah Street in Pullman called 911 operators to report a balcony fire on the walkway outside of a second story apartment. Two Pullman police officers who were first on the scene used their...
Pullman, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins Announces Retirement

PULLMAN – After a 47-year career in law enforcement, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins has announced that he will retire later this year. Jenkins has been serving as Chief of the Pullman Police Department since July, 2010. He came to Pullman after serving 33 years with the Claremont Police Department in Southern California. Prior to that, Jenkins spent three years as a police cadet for the West Covina Police Department, also in Southern California.
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Washington StateKTVZ

Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge. KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.
KXL

Multnomah County Investigating Alleged “Brutal Assault” At Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. – Several men are caught on camera swimming across the Sandy River to Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale around 7:30 Sunday night and then punching, kicking, and stomping two brothers. One man is also seen using a stick as a weapon. Multnomah County Chief Deputy Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell...
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
987thebull.com

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
Portland, ORSeattle Times

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...