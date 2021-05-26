Georgia-Clemson Game Set for Full Capacity: Ticket Information

In an exciting series of events, news came out Monday via the NFL's Carolina Panthers that Bank of America Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity. This announcement includes the Sept. 4 season opener between Georgia and Clemson set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC.

Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said, "I am happy to confirm that we will be operating here at Bank of America Stadium at full capacity and under normal circumstances for the 2021 season."

This news comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most restrictions.

This is undoubtedly a huge breath of fresh air for Georgia and Clemson fans as they will both be able to fill up Bank of America Stadium for a potential game of the year matchup between two top-five programs. Both expect to be in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

As for ticket sales, currently the lowest ticket price for upper-deck tickets are exceeding $300 on Stubhub.com, while seats on the 50-yard line are nearing $1,200 each.

