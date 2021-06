Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.