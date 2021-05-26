Understanding Bed Bath & Beyond's Unusual Options Activity

Are you sitting on one (or more) of those infamous 20-percent-off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond right now? Well, you probably won't need it to buy anything from the brand's new kitchen and dinnerware line, Our Table — since everything from the collection is already so affordable. With prices starting at $5 (for a silicone whisk) and going up to $120 (for a 10-piece stainless steel cookware set), Our Table offers customers a breadth of products to help them cook, serve and eat without dipping into their savings.