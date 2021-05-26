Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins: Do They Miss Marc-Andre Fleury?

By Glenn Kaplan
wblzmedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins may miss goalie Marc-Andre Fleury after all. He was let go after the 2017 season in the NHL Expansion Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights. Pittsburgh may be paying the price after losing to the New York Islanders in double overtime by a final score of 3-2 on Monday.

www.wblzmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Jim Rutherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Washington Capitals#The Same#Flower Power Fleury#The Ottawa Senators#Nhl Entry Draft#Ppg Paints Arena#Ironiqmedia#New York Islanders#Goalie Marc Andre Fleury#Final Score#Hockey Operations#Double Overtime#Uniondale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders fans reliving final regular-season game at Nassau Coliseum

The New York Islanders logo (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) As a New York Islanders Season Ticket Holder, the Nassau Coliseum is my second home. After catching around only eight games this season, I was always preparing myself for my last visit. On May 8, 2021, the Islanders took the...
NHLaudacy.com

Sorokin or Varlamov? Islanders coach Barry Trotz is confident in either netminder any night

The New York Islanders have, in theory, two No. 1 goaltenders in Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin. Varlamov started 35 games to Sorokin’s 21 this shortened season, but the Russian rookie was almost as effective as the veteran Varly; Sorokin was 13-6-0-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .918 save percentage this season, not much of a drop from the 19-11-0-4/2.04/.929 line authored by Varlamov.
NHLnysportsday.com

After Winning Game One, The Islanders Are Focused on Turning The Page

A best of seven playoff series, in any sport, is generally a marathon and not a sprint. So, after a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins on Sunday in game one of their opening round series, the Isles are now focused on forgetting all about it and moving on to the task at hand and that is game two on Tuesday night (730pm MSG+).
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday

Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.
NHLNHL

Lindholm helps Flames recover to defeat Canucks in OT

VANCOUVER -- Elias Lindholm scored at 3:24 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 6-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Lindholm's cross-ice pass deflected in off the stick of Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler and past Braden Holtby. "First of all, we got the win,...
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLchatsports.com

The Penguins Keys for Game 2

The Penguins lost a playoff overtime game (again), and fall behind in the series to the Islanders (again). It’s a familiar script, but also only just one game in a seven game series. Here are some areas the team needs to improve on, keep the same or get better results...
NHLperutribune.com

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLchatsports.com

The five minutes where Game 1 started to slip away from the Penguins

Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct the answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in...
NHLJanesville Gazette

Joel Eriksson Ek's overtime goal lifts Wild past Vegas in Game 1

LAS VEGAS – One goal for one win. Joel Eriksson Ek scored 3 minutes, 20 seconds into overtime to eke out a 1-0 win for the Wild over the Golden Knights Sunday afternoon in front of 8,683 at T-Mobile Arena. That gave the Wild Game 1 in the best-of-seven first-round...
NHLJanesville Gazette

‘Added pressure’ but an ‘opportunity’ — what awaits Tristan Jarry in his first NHL postseason

It took seven years and a meltdown from Matt Murray, but Tristan Jarry last August made his first NHL playoffs start, with Pittsburgh’s season on the brink. He was rock solid, particularly in the final two periods as the Montreal Canadiens pushed. He shrugged off one Joel Armia shot. Stared down a point-blank blast from Phillip Danault. Flashed the glove on a Brendan Gallagher breakaway.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Scoggins: Wild's Cam Talbot is just a little bit better in goalie duel

One goaltender was spectacular. The other was perfect. As duels go, this one served as a master class. When it was over, the Game 1 headline carried a striking message: The Wild won a playoff game because of impenetrable goaltending. Brought to the organization this season to provide calm, consistent goaltending,...
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Brilliant in OT loss

Fleury stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 1-0 overtime loss to Minnesota in Game 1 on Sunday. Fleury and Minnesota's Cam Talbot went save-for-save throughout regulation before Joel Eriksson Ek's chance in the slot went off Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez for the decisive goal 3:20 into extra time. Fleury didn't face the volume (42 saves) that Talbot saw, but he turned away numerous Grade A scoring opportunities, including a sprawling stop on rookie sensation Kirill Kaprizov early in the third period and a partial breakaway save on Ryan Hartman with less than two minutes left in regulation. Fleury hasn't allowed more than two goals in a start since April 7, a string of 10 straight games, and will try to help Vegas even the series Tuesday in a Game 2.
NHLreviewjournal.com

How much do you really know about Marc-Andre Fleury?

Only the most dedicated Marc-Andre Fleury fans would know that the Golden Knights goalie had never won an NHL award until he and Robin Lehner locked up the Jennings Trophy this season. Or that Fleury has made four appearances in the All-Star Game. After 17 seasons of stopping pucks with...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round storylines include Lightning health

Golden Knights goalie strategy, Chara facing Bruins with Capitals among things to watch. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Here are the matchups and four storylines to follow in each division throughout the Stanley Cup First Round.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...