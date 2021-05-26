Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho COVID-19 Case Count Stays low

By Ian Max Stevenson, The Idaho Statesman
Idaho added only 149 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, continuing a recent trend, but state health experts said the number of variant cases is increasing. At a press conference on Tuesday, Christopher Ball, bureau chief and laboratory director of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, said that Idaho continues to see multiple "variants of concern" circulating. Variants are labeled "of concern" when evidence suggests they may be more transmissible, virulent or resistant to public health measures, according to the CDC.

