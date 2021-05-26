Idaho COVID-19 Case Count Stays low

LEWISTON - Free Fishing Day in Idaho is June 12, and anyone can enjoy a day of fishing without a fishing license, but all other rules still apply. Free Fishing Day is an Idaho tradition that usually includes Fish and Game employees and volunteers bringing fishing gear to various fishing spots and loaning rods, reels and tackle and helping people learn to fish. While Fish and Game staff will not be hosting any events again in 2021, it's still a great opportunity for novice anglers to experience some of the wonderful fishing opportunities Idaho has to offer.