During Pandemic, Many Pets Saw Their Owners A Lot. What Happens Next?

Pets have played a central role in comforting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pet care community—retailers, distributors, manufacturers, veterinarians, and other service providers—were essential players as millions of new pet owners sought advice and products to care for their pets. The industry set a new benchmark in 2020, generating over $100 billion in annual sales in the U.S. We are bullish for the coming year, projecting growth of 5.8 percent—well above the historical average of three to four percent.