At the height of his influence in America, during a period of history when lynching was widely used to terrorize and control Black people, a Black man born a slave had the ear of leading industrialists and philanthropists including Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford, John D. Rockefeller and George Eastman. The same Black man had dinner at the White House with President Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 16, 1901, which sparked outrage across the South and public calls for more Black lives to be taken. That powerful Black man, who championed economic self reliance for his people while staring down the barrel of white supremacy, terrorism and Jim Crow, was Booker T. Washington.