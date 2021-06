While the trophies are generally in chronological order, there are a few that are listed slightly out of order from when the chance to get them occurs. Death-related trophies are generally very hard to miss, as most of the deaths you have to trigger for trophies are very easy to experience naturally. Any trophies that are easy to miss have been noted in each episode's description. This game makes you save at several scripted points in the story, especially before puzzles and story related encounters that can kill you, but it's best to make your own saves too just in case you miss one of the few trophies that don't have to do with the story or one of the many ways you can die. There are 99 save slots, so take advantage of this! Put each mandatory save in a new slot, and put your own saves in their own slots too. This way you won't have to replay much if you do miss something and need to go back for it later.