Okay, so Elite Dangerous: Odyssey hasn’t had the smoothest rollout. Its first week was so plagued with issues, that Sir David Braben himself released an apology about the state of the game. But somehow, I missed all that. I have no doubts that reported disconnections were true, and I saw YouTube videos about the broken shaders, and the infinite blackness in some locations where reflection and light should be. But when I finally got around to playing Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, I had a smooth time. Not a perfect one, but definitely not the experience that others were having during the first week of it release.