Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge' - Global Bulletin

Richard Madeley doesn’t wear underpants. We know this because he has told us so, on a few occasions, and there’s no reason to doubt him. I mean, why would you make that one up? During a typically pointless segment on ITV’s Good Morning Britain a couple of years ago, the “peg” being a survey about how often blokes buy a new pair of shreddies, Madeley just came out with it, so to speak – “I can’t remember the last time I wore pants” – explaining that, provided you shower daily, there’s really no need. Then, typically, he pushed things a bit, asking his fellow presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway: “How often do your fellas change their underwear… do they regularly refresh and buy?”